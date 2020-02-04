Football

VIDEO - 'We are an U19, U20 team at best' - Critchley ahead of Shrewsbury game

Liverpool U23s manager Neil Critchley says the team which will face Shrewsbury Town in their English FA Cup fourth round replay will predominantly consist of the club's U19 and U20 players.
