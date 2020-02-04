VIDEO - 'We are an U19, U20 team at best' - Critchley ahead of Shrewsbury game
See moreSee less
Football
'We are an U19, U20 team at best' - Critchley ahead of Shrewsbury game46 views • Just now
Tuchel plays down Mbappe confrontation42 views • 15 minutes ago
Beckham's Inter Miami pursue Real Madrid and PSG stars - Euro Papers2,928 views • 1 hour ago
Mbappe or Tuchel? PSG’s big decision – Euro Papers4,179 views • Yesterday at 14:05
Mourinho: 'I thought I would love VAR… I was wrong'950 views • Yesterday at 10:27
Pep speechless when asked about the title1,628 views • Yesterday at 10:31
Real launch €180m deadline day bid for Liverpool star, so Bale can go to Spurs - Euro Papers10,454 views • 31/01/2020 at 15:23
Mourinho interviews himself in hilarious press conference2,214 views • 31/01/2020 at 17:38
Next Cristiano Ronaldo chooses Barcelona to play alongside Messi – Euro Papers9,689 views • 30/01/2020 at 14:22
More videos
Tuchel plays down Mbappe confrontation
'Legends never die' - LeBron on Kobe Bryant
Beckham's Inter Miami pursue Real Madrid and PSG stars - Euro Papers
Mbappe or Tuchel? PSG’s big decision – Euro Papers
'We need to find a cure for tennis' - Commissioner and friends fear for game
‘Competitions will die’ – The Commissioner of Tennis fears for the game