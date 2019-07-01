'Rapinoe is one of the best' - Bronze relishing US challenge

VIDEO - 'Megan Rapinoe is one of the best' - Lucy Bronze relishing US challenge
See moreSee less
Football
Highlights: Ivory Coast win through to knockout stages201 views • 1 hour ago
Highlights: Morocco edge out South Africa32 views • Just now
Zaha scores his first goal of tournament for Ivory Coast193 views • 1 hour ago
'Rapinoe is one of the best' - Bronze relishing US challenge5 views • Just now
Euro Papers: Neymar 'on strike' at PSG to force Barcelona return8,647 views • 7 hours ago
WATCH - Mo Salah bends in fantastic free-kick4,075 views • 24 hours ago
Euro Papers: I want Juve switch, Pogba tells Sarri10,929 views • Yesterday at 13:15
Abysmal Nigeria defending allows Lalaina Nomenjanahary to open scoring803 views • Yesterday at 18:44
Christen Press: We are not arrogant... confidence is beautiful342 views • 5 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Highlights: Ivory Coast win through to knockout stages
Highlights: Morocco edge out South Africa
Zaha scores his first goal of tournament for Ivory Coast
Euro Papers: Neymar 'on strike' at PSG to force Barcelona return
WATCH - Mo Salah bends in fantastic free-kick
Euro Papers: I want Juve switch, Pogba tells Sarri