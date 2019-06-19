Football > Women's World Cup

Phil Neville: I'll pick my best team v Japan

Phil Neville: I’ll pick my best team v Japan
Phil Neville isn’t taking the match against Japan lightly – despite England having already qualified for the next round at the Women’s World Cup.
