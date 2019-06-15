Football > Women's World Cup

VIDEO - The Football Show: Football might finally be coming home

The Football Show: Football might finally be coming home
3 views | 04:06
The Football Show

Just now

Ben Snowball and Marcus Foley discuss England’s strong start to the Women’s World Cup, take VAR to task and debate the USA’s celebration controversy.
See moreSee less

The Football Show


View moreMore videos of The Football Show
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos