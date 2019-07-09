Football > Women's World Cup

VIDEO - Women's World Cup Rapinoe: We don't want to go to White House... maybe Trump sent invite by mail

Rapinoe: We don't want to go to White House... maybe Trump sent invite by mail
132 views | 01:31
SNTV

1 hour agoUpdated Just now

Women's World Cup winnter Megan Rapinoe says that her USA team do not want to go to the White House... but an inviation hasn't arrived either.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos