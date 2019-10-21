Football

VIDEO - Worldy alert! Bend if like…goalkeeper Stefan Hagerup

388 views | 00:48
Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated 24 minutes ago

Ullensaker/Kisa IL goalkeeper Stefan Hagerup produced a free-kick of the highest calibre in the Norwegian second division this weekend.
Football


