Yeovil boss: Decision to come off more important than any game

Yeovil boss: Decision to come off more important than any game
23 minutes agoUpdated 14 minutes ago

An FA Cup qualifier between Haringey Borough and Yeovil Town was abandoned on Saturday when the home team walked off the field amid allegations one of their players was racially abused. (CREDIT: YTTV)
