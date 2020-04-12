VIDEO - Zenit use drone to send Player of the Month award to Malcom
See moreSee less
Football
La Liga giants make Kane their primary target3,836 views • 24 hours ago
Who wins the Havertz race, Bayern or Liverpool? - Euro Papers2,922 views • 10/04/2020 at 14:02
Juventus set to rival Arsenal for Ceballos - Euro Papers8 views • Just now
Coman talks to Eurosport about Guardiola, Bayern and Champions League chances551 views • 10/04/2020 at 15:38
Why football needs sin bins to stamp out cheating169 views • 10/04/2020 at 11:08
Zenit use drone to send Player of the Month award to Malcom48 views • 41 minutes ago
'Change rules so penalties are easier for goalkeepers'184 views • 10/04/2020 at 10:35
Everton could play key role in ‘Operation Neymar’ – Euro Papers4,531 views • 09/04/2020 at 14:22
The (ridiculous) football rules YOU want to happen75 views • 10/04/2020 at 10:29
More videos
La Liga giants make Kane their primary target
Who wins the Havertz race, Bayern or Liverpool? - Euro Papers
Juventus set to rival Arsenal for Ceballos - Euro Papers
Coman talks to Eurosport about Guardiola, Bayern and Champions League chances
Why football needs sin bins to stamp out cheating
'Change rules so penalties are easier for goalkeepers'