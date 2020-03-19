Football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic launches fundraiser to 'kick this coronavirus away'

Ibrahimovic launches fundraiser to 'kick this coronavirus away'
1 hour agoUpdated Just now

AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic set up an online fundraiser on Wednesday to help hospitals at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy, with the target of raising 1 million euros.
