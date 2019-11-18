Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton 'the torpedo' admits error in Albon clash

Hamilton 'the torpedo' admits error in Albon clash
20 minutes agoUpdated 10 minutes ago

Lewis Hamilton admitted he had probably caused the crash that sent Alex Albon spinning and denied Red Bull a famous 1-2 at the Brazilian Grand Prix.
