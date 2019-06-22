Formula 1

Leclerc says Mercedes 'out of reach' after securing third on grid

Leclerc says Mercedes 'out of reach’ after securing third on grid
Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated 12 minutes ago

Charles Leclerc, the Ferrari driver, says Mercedes are 'out of reach' after finishing third behind them in qualifying for the French GP.
Formula 1


