Formula 1 > Italian Grand Prix

Formula 1 video - ‘We can definitely keep up with Charles Leclerc' - Lewis Hamilton

‘We can definitely keep up with Leclerc' - Hamilton
34 views | 00:28
Eurosport

Just now

Lewis Hamilton says he thinks Mercedes can definitely keep up with Charles Leclerc at the Italian Grand Prix.
See moreSee less

Formula 1


View moreMore videos of Formula 1
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos