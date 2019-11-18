Formula 1

VIDEO - Max Verstappen praises former team-mate Gasly after thrilling Brazil win

Max Verstappen won a thrilling Brazilian Grand Prix but he was quick to pay tribute to Pierre Gasly, dropped to Toro Rosso earlier this season, after the Frenchman finished second.
