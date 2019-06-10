Formula 1

VIDEO - Sebastian Vettel: I did nothing wrong

Vettel: I did nothing wrong
56 views | 00:59
Eurosport

9 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Sebastian Vettel insists he ‘did nothing wrong’ after he was docked 5 seconds and stripped of victory in the Canada Grand Prix.
See moreSee less

Formula 1


View moreMore videos of Formula 1
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos