Formula E > Berlin ePrix

VIDEO - Formula E news - Lucas Di Grassi takes victory in Berlin

Di Grassi takes victory in Berlin
26 views | 02:45
Eurosport

9 hours agoUpdated 7 hours ago

Lucas Di Grassi took the victory at Berlin on Saturday, here is the final lap.
See moreSee less

Eurosport Player: Watch this event live

Watch on Eurosport

Formula E


View moreMore videos of Formula E
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos