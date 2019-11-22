Formula E

VIDEO - Formula E – Alexander Sims takes pole for Saudi Arabia opener

Sims takes pole for Saudi Arabia opener
Alexander Sims started the 2019-20 season with a bang as he took pole position in Saudi Arabia with a lightning lap time of 1:14.563.
0
