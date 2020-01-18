Formula E > Santiago ePrix

Another red flag - Ma Quinghua careers into the wall

Another red flag - Ma Quinghua careers into the wall
5 hours agoUpdated 36 minutes ago

NIO 333 driver Ma Quinghua hit a wall in second free practice 2 at the Formula E race in Santiago.
