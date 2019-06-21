Formula E

VIDEO - Tech Talents: Who is the 'link man' between driver and garage?

Tech Talents: Who is the 'link man' between driver and garage?
view | 02:59
Modis

Just now

Sponsored content
We speak to Stephen Lane, senior race engineer at Envision Virgin Racing, as he explains how he is the link between the garage and their driver, Sam Bird.
See moreSee less

Formula E


View moreMore videos of Formula E
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos