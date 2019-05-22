Formula E

VIDEO - The challenge of setting up a Formula E team

The challenge of setting up a Formula E team
51 views | 02:08
Modis

22/05/2019 at 13:54Updated 12 hours ago

Sponsored content
Ulrich Fritz, Team Principal of HWA Racelab team, tells of the complexities of competing in Formula E racing.
See moreSee less

Formula E


View moreMore videos of Formula E
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos