Freestyle Skiing

Freestyle skiing video: Mikael Kingsbury claims spectacular 62nd World Cup win

Freestyle skiing: Mikael Kingsbury claims spectacular 62nd World Cup win
9 views | 01:38
Eurosport

3 hours agoUpdated 5 minutes ago

Check out the action as Canada's Mikael Kingsbury records his 62nd career World Cup win in style in Japan.
See moreSee less

Freestyle Skiing


View moreMore videos of Freestyle Skiing
More videos