VIDEO - Thomas Gerken Schofield takes dual moguls silver in Krasnoyarsk

GB's Gerken Schofield takes dual moguls silver in Krasnoyarsk
1 hour agoUpdated 23 minutes ago

Thomas Gerken Schofield became the first Brit to win a World Cup medal in moguls skiing as he won silver at Krasnoyarsk, Russia.
