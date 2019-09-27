Golf

VIDEO - Tiger Woods - My Game: 'Practice revolves around my kids - it has changed a lot'

Tiger Woods: 'Practice revolves around my kids - it has changed a lot'
1 view | 01:29
Eurosport

4 hours agoUpdated Just now

Tiger Woods talks to GolfTV about his practice routine, and how that fits around his duties as a father. Visit golf.tv to see more.
See moreSee less

Golf


View moreMore videos of Golf
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos