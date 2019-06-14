Dettori's tip on how to win Prix de Diane Longines - 'one of the biggest days in France'

Horse Racing VIDEO - Frankie Dettori's tip on how to win Prix de Diane - 'one of the biggest days in France'

8 views | 02:46

Longines Horse Racing 6 minutes agoUpdated 4 minutes ago 0

0

Sponsored content

Frankie Dettori gives us some insider knowledge on how to win the Prix de Diane - 'one of the biggest days in France'.