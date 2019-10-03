VIDEO - Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe - The joy of Paris in the autumn
Longines Horse Racing
18 hours agoUpdated 9 minutes ago
See moreSee less
Sponsored content
Horse Racing
Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe - The joy of Paris in the autumn19 views • 9 minutes ago
Longines Race of the Week: Irish Champions Stakes44 views • 14/09/2019 at 21:50
E-learning - The different surfaces in horse racing429 views • 12/09/2019 at 17:47
Rhythm Divine wins Topkapi Trophy at Veliefendi32 views • 10/09/2019 at 16:16
Longines Race of the Week – French King stars at Grosser Preis von Berlin201 views • 12/08/2019 at 18:38
Longines Race of the Week - Royal Ascot: Dashing Willoughby takes nail-biting win154 views • 20/06/2019 at 21:14
Longines Race of the Week: Prix de Diane199 views • 17/06/2019 at 10:48
Dettori's tip on how to win Prix de Diane Longines - 'one of the biggest days in France'495 views • 14/06/2019 at 11:36
Longines Race of the Week: Country House wins Kentucky Derby after Maximum Security disqualified155 views • 05/05/2019 at 21:22
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
WATCH - Katerina Johnson-Thompson becomes champion of the world
Euro Papers: Liverpool join Arsenal in race to sign 18-year-old Salzburg midfielder
Yevgeniy Gidich sprints to victory on CRO race
Klopp: Liverpool performance 'didn't make any sense'
Euro Papers: Arsenal to replace Ozil with Odegaard
Euro Papers: Barcelona prepare to raid Chelsea for forward