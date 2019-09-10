Horse Racing

VIDEO - Rhythm Divine wins Topkapi Trophy at Veliefendi

Rhythm Divine wins Topkapi Trophy at Veliefendi
Jockey Ozcan Yildirm on Rhythm Divine won the Topkapi Trophy at Veliefendi Race Course in Istanbul, Turkey.
