VIDEO - Waldgeist denies Enable at Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Longines Horse Racing
5 hours agoUpdated 29 minutes ago
See moreSee less
Sponsored content
Horse Racing
Waldgeist denies Enable at Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe4 views • 29 minutes ago
Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe - The joy of Paris in the autumn602 views • 04/10/2019 at 10:22
Longines Race of the Week: Irish Champions Stakes53 views • 14/09/2019 at 21:50
E-learning - The different surfaces in horse racing433 views • 12/09/2019 at 17:47
Rhythm Divine wins Topkapi Trophy at Veliefendi34 views • 10/09/2019 at 16:16
Longines Race of the Week – French King stars at Grosser Preis von Berlin241 views • 12/08/2019 at 18:38
Longines Race of the Week - Royal Ascot: Dashing Willoughby takes nail-biting win157 views • 20/06/2019 at 21:14
Longines Race of the Week: Prix de Diane203 views • 17/06/2019 at 10:48
Dettori's tip on how to win Prix de Diane Longines - 'one of the biggest days in France'500 views • 14/06/2019 at 11:36
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Sifan Hassan still 'believes' in disgraced coach Alberto Salazar
Huge crash takes out several riders
‘News from the hospital is not good’ – Pochettino on Lloris
Euro Papers: Son's agent sparks exit talk with transfer revelation
Dimitri Claeys powers to Famenne Ardenne Classic win
MVP Sarah Sjostrom completes individual clean sweep at ISL