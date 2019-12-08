Horse Racing

VIDEO - Win Bright wins thrilling climax to the Longines Hong Kong Cup

Win Bright wins thrilling climax to the Longines Hong Kong Cup
view | 01:23
Longines Horse Racing

21 hours agoUpdated Just now

Sponsored content
It was a successful day for Japanese racing at Sunday’s Hong Kong International Races at Sha Tin as Win Bright won a thrilling climax to the Longines Hong Kong Cup.
See moreSee less

Horse Racing


View moreMore videos of Horse Racing
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos