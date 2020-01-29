Judo

VIDEO - My World Championship Confession: Judo superstar Daria Bilodid

My World Championship Confession: Judo superstar Daria Bilodid
4 views | 02:28
International Judo Federation

Yesterday at 13:19Updated Just now

Sponsored content
Judo superstar Daria Bilodid talks us through her World Championship memories.
See moreSee less

Judo


View moreMore videos of Judo
More videos