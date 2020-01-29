VIDEO - My World Championship Confession: Judo superstar Daria Bilodid
International Judo Federation
Yesterday at 13:19Updated Just now
See moreSee less
Sponsored content
Judo
Going for gold: How judo hopefuls can qualify for Tokyo 202067 views • 28/01/2020 at 10:10
My World Championship Confession: Judo superstar Daria Bilodid4 views • Just now
Noël van 't End talks through his World Championship victory122 views • 27/12/2019 at 11:04
Top 5: The best action from the Qingdao Masters87 views • 18/12/2019 at 10:53
24 hours with Sanda Aldass: Everyone knows the situation in Damascus, we lost our house105 views • 21/11/2019 at 13:58
Top 5 from Abu Dhabi157 views • 07/11/2019 at 12:04
'This time it was revenge for me' - Christa Deguchi's World Championship confession261 views • 19/10/2019 at 11:34
Top 5 moves from Brazilian Grand Slam163 views • 15/10/2019 at 16:12
Top 5 from the World Championships621 views • 09/09/2019 at 11:37
More videos
Highlights: Djokovic cruises past subdued Federer
Top 5 Shots: Filthy efforts from Federer and Djokovic
Play of the Day: 'Absolutely unbelievable' tweener and a bizarre tantrum
Djokovic: 'Respect' to Federer for playing
‘This is what life’s all about’ – Ash Barty brings niece to press conference
Next Cristiano Ronaldo chooses Barcelona to play alongside Messi – Euro Papers