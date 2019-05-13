VIDEO - Top 5 takedowns at Baku Grand Prix
International Judo Federation
13/05/2019 at 17:51Updated Just now
See moreSee less
Sponsored content
Judo
Top 5 takedowns at Baku Grand Prix138 views • Just now
Gela Zaalishvili beats Ruslan Shakhbazov to win -100kg gold45 views • 12/05/2019 at 19:47
Tashiro Miku claims gold in beating Tina Trstenjak29 views • 11/05/2019 at 22:49
Baku Grand Slam: Rafaela Silva beats Tsukasa Yoshida to win -57 kg gold31 views • 10/05/2019 at 23:28
Baku Grand Slam: Moldova’s Denis Vieru wins -66 kg gold141 views • 10/05/2019 at 23:31
Sherazadishvili demonstrates Uchi mata judo throw856 views • 02/05/2019 at 10:36
Vieru makes history for Moldova with -66kg gold in Antalya245 views • 05/04/2019 at 23:56
Silva Morales edges -90kg final with golden score91 views • 31/03/2019 at 16:56
Kuka strikes gold at Grand Prix Tbilisi257 views • 31/03/2019 at 16:57
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Euro Papers: Pogba to hand in transfer request
Hurdlers McLeod and Shubenkov collide, Russian falls over line to win
Euro Papers: Juventus on red alert after Paul Pogba hints at Manchester United exit
WATCH - Pogba admits he is considering a new challenge
‘Brutal way to go’ – Fassler has huge smash with wall
Toyota and Alonso complete victory at Le Mans