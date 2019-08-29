Judo

VIDEO - World Judo Championship 2019: Sally Conway floors rival to win bronze

‘Beautiful stuff!’ – Conway floors rival to win bronze
Eurosport

32 minutes agoUpdated 23 minutes ago

Britain’s Sally Conway added to her collection of bronze medals at the World Judo Championships in Tokyo.
Judo


