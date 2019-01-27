Luge

VIDEO - Aleksandr Gorbatcevich in nasty crash in Winterberg

45 views | 01:11
Eurosport

27/01/2019 at 11:53Updated 27/01/2019 at 16:28

Aleksandr Gorbatcevich suffers a nasty crash in the Luge at the World Championships in Winterberg.
Luge


