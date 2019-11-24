'Nothing was going to stop him!' - Mueller takes victory at Innsbruck

VIDEO - Luge news - 'Nothing was going to stop him!' - Jonas Mueller takes victory at Innsbruck
Luge
'Nothing was going to stop him!' - Mueller takes victory at Innsbruck1 view • Just now
Italy win Team Relayview • Just now
Tatyana Ivanova takes victory in first World Cup of the season74 views • 23 hours ago
Get ready for the 2019-20 Luge World Cup26 views • 22/11/2019 at 16:15
'Remarkable!' - GB's Desmond somehow recovers from nasty luge fall540 views • 10/02/2019 at 11:10
Geisenberger's winning run for European gold in Oberhof140 views • 10/02/2019 at 11:55
Italy triumph in European Championships in Oberhof84 views • 10/02/2019 at 15:23
Olympic champions Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt claim Oberhof win153 views • 09/02/2019 at 14:33
Conditions take their toll as Sin-Rong Lin crashes in Altenberg luge run42 views • 03/02/2019 at 12:40
