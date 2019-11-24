Luge > Igls

VIDEO - Luge news - 'Nothing was going to stop him!' - Jonas Mueller takes victory at Innsbruck

'Nothing was going to stop him!' - Mueller takes victory at Innsbruck
1 view | 02:32
Eurosport

Just now

Watch the Winter Sports season live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
See moreSee less

Luge


View moreMore videos of Luge
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos