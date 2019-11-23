VIDEO - Tatyana Ivanova takes victory in first World Cup of the season
See moreSee less
Luge
Tatyana Ivanova takes victory in first World Cup of the season17 views • 18 minutes ago
Get ready for the 2019-20 Luge World Cup24 views • Yesterday at 16:15
'Remarkable!' - GB's Desmond somehow recovers from nasty luge fall538 views • 10/02/2019 at 11:10
Geisenberger's winning run for European gold in Oberhof140 views • 10/02/2019 at 11:55
Italy triumph in European Championships in Oberhof84 views • 10/02/2019 at 15:23
Olympic champions Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt claim Oberhof win153 views • 09/02/2019 at 14:33
Conditions take their toll as Sin-Rong Lin crashes in Altenberg luge run42 views • 03/02/2019 at 12:40
Sandra Robatscher goes into the lead with smooth run in tricky conditions22 views • 03/02/2019 at 16:39
Felix Loch shows his class with leading run in Altenberg19 views • 02/02/2019 at 15:56
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'Extraordinary' - Khachanov hits incredible winner in doubles
WATCH: Shiffrin's run that broke the record - 'That's why she's world champion!'
Evans digs deep to send GB through to Davis Cup semi-finals
'What a start!' - GB's Edmund holds in 78 seconds to win first set
Vlhova crashes out in second run
Highlights: Edmund storms past Kohlschreiber to give GB lead