VIDEO - What it takes to be a world-class luge star: 24 hours with Eliza Cauce
FIL – International Luge Federation
13 hours agoUpdated 21 minutes ago
See moreSee less
Sponsored content
Luge
What it takes to be a world-class luge star: 24 hours with Eliza Cauce18 views • 21 minutes ago
'Nothing was going to stop him!' - Mueller takes victory at Innsbruck44 views • 24/11/2019 at 15:45
Italy win Team Relay64 views • 24/11/2019 at 15:53
Tatyana Ivanova takes victory in first World Cup of the season96 views • 23/11/2019 at 16:11
Get ready for the 2019-20 Luge World Cup36 views • 22/11/2019 at 16:15
'Remarkable!' - GB's Desmond somehow recovers from nasty luge fall542 views • 10/02/2019 at 11:10
Geisenberger's winning run for European gold in Oberhof141 views • 10/02/2019 at 11:55
Italy triumph in European Championships in Oberhof85 views • 10/02/2019 at 15:23
Olympic champions Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt claim Oberhof win154 views • 09/02/2019 at 14:33
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Euro Papers - United on red alert as Vidal pushes for Barca exit
'Juve to pounce for free Chelsea duo' - Euro Papers
O'Sullivan sinks stunning long red before clinching victory
'What a great pot!' - O'Sullivan sinks outrageous long red
'At long last!' - Bassino wins first World Cup race
WATCH - Alex Tilley's superb second run