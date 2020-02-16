Luge video - 'Oh no!' - Russia disqualified after missing relay paddle, Germany world champs
Luge
'Oh no!' - Russia disqualified after missing relay paddle, Germany world champs57 views • 7 minutes ago
Katnikova claims luge World Championships double in Sochi23 views • 19 hours ago
Eggert and Benecken secure third World Championship gold medal7 views • 19 hours ago
WATCH - Nash and Corless create history in luge289 views • 15/12/2019 at 18:55
What it takes to be a world-class luge star: 24 hours with Eliza Cauce125 views • 01/12/2019 at 12:35
'Nothing was going to stop him!' - Mueller takes victory at Innsbruck57 views • 24/11/2019 at 15:45
Italy win Team Relay75 views • 24/11/2019 at 15:53
Tatyana Ivanova takes victory in first World Cup of the season103 views • 23/11/2019 at 16:11
Get ready for the 2019-20 Luge World Cup40 views • 22/11/2019 at 16:15
