Marathon

VIDEO - 'I was prepared... and really strong!' Kipchumba felt confident ahead of Amsterdam marathon win

'I was prepared... and really strong!' Kipchumba felt confident ahead of Amsterdam marathon win
11 views | 01:19
Eurosport

3 hours agoUpdated 9 minutes ago

Kenya finished first and third in the Amsterdam Marathon as Vincent Kipchumba triumphed ahead of Ethiopia's Solomon Deksisa and comptariot Elisha Rotich.
See moreSee less

Marathon


View moreMore videos of Marathon
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos