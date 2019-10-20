Marathon

VIDEO - Kenya first and third as Vincent Kipchumba triumphs in Amsterdam Marathon

Kenya finished first and third in the Amsterdam Marathon as Vincent Kipchumba triumphed ahead of Ethiopia's Solomon Deksisa and comptariot Elisha Rotich.
