Motorcycling

Motorsports video - Yart Yamaha triumph in 8 hours of Sepan

Yart Yamaha triumph in 8 hours of Sepan
57 views | 02:53
Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated 30 minutes ago

Yart Yamaha are victorious in the 8 Hours of Sepang. Watch LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.

The fastest and most daring men on two wheels compete for the biggest prize in the sport of motorbikes. Valentino Rossi is the legend, but Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa the men to beat.

Reports, races and drama - follow the MotoGP season on Eurosport.com
See moreSee less

Motorcycling


View moreMore videos of Motorcycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos