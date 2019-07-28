Motorsports

8 hours of Suzuka video - Dramatic finish to race as Jonathan Rea slides off track

Dramatic finish to 8 hours of Suzuka as Rea slides off track
180 views | 02:40
Eurosport

Just now

Confusion abounds at the finish of the 8 hours of Suzuka as Jonathan Rea slides off the track in dramatic fashion.
See moreSee less

Motorsports


View moreMore videos of Motorsports
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos