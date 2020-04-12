Motorsports

The career of F1 legend Sir Stirling Moss

The career of F1 legend Sir Stirling Moss
1 hour agoUpdated 35 minutes ago

Motor racing great Sir Stirling Moss has died at the age of 90. Though Moss famously never won the Formula One title, he finished runner-up four times and came third three times in a career during which he won 16 Grands Prix.
