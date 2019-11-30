Nordic Combined > Ruka

Cross-Country Skiing video - Jarl Magnus Riiber wins 10km individual large hill in Ruka

Riiber wins 10km individual large hill in Ruka
Norway's Jarl Magnus Riiber wins the 10km individual large hill in Ruka. Watch LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.
