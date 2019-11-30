Nordic Combined

Winter sports video - 'Absolutely horrible' - David Mach walks away from crash at high speed in Ruka

'Absolutely horrible' - Mach walks away from crash at high speed in Ruka
Eurosport

David Mach thankfully walks away unharmed after he crashes at high speed in Ruka. Watch LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.
