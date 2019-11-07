Olympics

Athletics video - 'WADA's credibility is on life support' - USADA's Travis Tygart

The credibility of the World Anti-Doping Agency is on "life support", said US Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart on Wednesday.
