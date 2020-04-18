Olympics

VIDEO - Hall Of Fame: Fani Chalkia becomes Greek hero with 400m hurdles triumph at Athens 2004

Hall Of Fame: Chalkia becomes Greek hero with 400m hurdles triumph at Athens 2004
view | 01:09
Olympic Channel

6 hours agoUpdated Just now

Relive Fani Chalkia's heroics in the women's 400m hurdles at Athens 2004
See moreSee less
Watch the full episode

Olympics


View moreMore videos of Olympic Channel
More videos