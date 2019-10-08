Olympics

VIDEO - Legends Live On: Didier Dinart - 'the greatest handball defender in a decade'

Legends Live On: Didier Dinart - 'the greatest handball defender in a decade'
5 views | 09:16
Olympic Channel

18 hours agoUpdated Just now

Sponsored content
We take a look back at the incredible story of Didier Dinart, a legendary French handball player who has been described as the "best defender in a decade".
See moreSee less
Watch the full episode

Olympic Channel


View moreMore videos of Olympic Channel
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos