Olympics

VIDEO - Legends Live On - Las Niñas de Oro

Legends Live On - Las Niñas de Oro
2 views | 01:17
Olympic Channel

16 hours agoUpdated Just now

Sponsored content
Twenty years after their success in Atlanta 1996, the Spanish rhythmic gymnastics team look back at their amazing journey to new heights.
See moreSee less
Watch the full episode

Olympics


View moreMore videos of The Bradley Wiggins Show
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos