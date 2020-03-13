Olympics

VIDEO - Take the Podium: Goldie Sayers and an eight-year delayed bronze medal

Take the Podium: Goldie Sayers and an eight-year delayed bronze medal
10 views | 02:16
Olympic Channel

2 hours agoUpdated 21 minutes ago

Goldie Sayers talks through the emotion of being awarded an Olympic medal some eight years after her appearance at the Beijing Olympic Games.
See moreSee less
Watch the full episode

Olympic Channel


View moreMore videos of Olympic Channel
More videos