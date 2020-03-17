Olympics

VIDEO - Take the Podium: The emotional five-year wait for Sochi silver

Take the Podium: An emotional five-year wait for Sochi silver
20 views | 02:24
Olympic Channel

17/03/2020 at 21:59Updated 26/03/2020 at 17:20

Sponsored content
The US bobsleigh had their silver in the four-man bobsleigh at Sochi 2014 upgraded to silver. The parents of Steven Holcomb, who died in 2017, accepted his medal on his behalf.
See moreSee less
Watch the full episode

Olympics


View moreMore videos of Swimming
More videos