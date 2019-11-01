Olympics > Tokyo 2020

VIDEO - Tokyo governor reluctantly accepts IOC move of Olympic marathon

Tokyo governor reluctantly accepts IOC move of Olympic marathon
view | 00:35
SNTV

15 minutes ago

After two weeks of open, bitter debate, the Tokyo Olympic marathon is going north to Sapporo and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike still isn't happy about it.
See moreSee less

Olympics


View moreMore videos of Olympics
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos