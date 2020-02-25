Olympics

Too early to talk of cancelling Olympics, says Japanese health minister

Too early to talk of cancelling Olympics, says Japanese health minister
Japanese health minister Katsunobu Kato said on Tuesday that is still too early to consider cancelling the upcoming Tokyo Summer Olympics due to the coronavirus outbreak.
